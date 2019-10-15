IMF sees 0.8% boost to global GDP if all U.S., Chinese tariffs removed

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Removal of all U.S. and Chinese tariffs imposed since early 2018 would boost global growth by 0.8% by the end of 2020, Gita Gopinath, chief International Monetary Fund economist, said on Tuesday.

Gopinath welcomed news that a preliminary and partial trade agreement was reached last week, and urged continued work by both sides to end the trade tensions have weighed on global growth.

She said much would depend on the details of the agreement, and that global gross domestic product would be reduced by 0.6% by 2020, instead of 0.8%, if Washington and Beijing did not impose additional tariffs that were due to take effect on Oct. 15 and Dec. 15. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder; editing by John Stonestreet)