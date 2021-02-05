IMF chief warns of stability risks, urges more help for low-income countries

FILE PHOTO: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva arrives for a conference hosted by the Vatican on economic solidarity, at the Vatican, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the IMF on Friday urged advanced economies to provide more resources to low-income countries, warning that an emerging “Great Divergence” in global growth that could risk stability and trigger social unrest for years to come.

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters that 50% of developing countries were at risk of falling further behind, which raised concerns about stability and social unrest.

To avert bigger problems, she said rich countries and international institutions should chip in more. But heavily indebted poor countries should also seek debt restructuring sooner rather than later, and needed to boost conditions for greater growth, she said.