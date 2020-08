NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund and the Ecuadorian government reached a staff-level agreement over a 27-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement for about $6.5 billion, the IMF said Friday in a statement.

IMF staff will present a report to the Fund’s management for approval, setting the stage for a decision by the IMF’s Executive Board. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Sandra Maler)