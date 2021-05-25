Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

IMF expects to approve $1.6 billion in financing for Egypt in coming weeks

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, United States, September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday said it expects to provide an additional $1.6 billion in financing to Egypt after its executive board approves the funding in coming weeks.

The IMF said its staff reached agreement with Egyptian authorities about the additional funding after a second and final review of Egypt’s economic program and a $5.2 billion 12-month stand-by arrangement.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler

