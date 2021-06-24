Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

IMF says discussions with El Salvador are ongoing, bitcoin concern persists

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday discussions between IMF staff and El Salvador are ongoing, while the Fund’s concerns regarding the Central American country’s move to adopt bitcoin as a legal tender remain.

“The discussions between our staff and the authorities in El Salvador on potential support from the IMF... are continuing,” said IMF spokesman Gerry Rice in a press conference, restating that the Fund sees macroeconomic, financial and legal issues with the bitcoin adoption that “require careful analysis.”

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

