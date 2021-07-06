IMF encourages formation of Ethiopia creditor committee

July 6 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday it “strongly encourages the swift formation” of a creditor committee for Ethiopia to enable timely debt relief.

The formation of the committee will help Ethiopia “create fiscal space for development spending and lower the risk of debt distress rating to ‘moderate’ by reprofiling debt service obligations,” IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said in a statement. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Leslie Adler)