IMF staff, Ethiopia reach preliminary agreement on $2.9 bln financing package-IMF

WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The staff of the International Monetary Fund and the Ethiopian government have reached a preliminary agreement for a three-year, $2.9 billion financing package to support the African country’s economic reform program, the IMF said on Wednesday.

It said the agreement was subject to approval by the Fund’s executive board. If approved, it would be supported by the IMF under its Extended Credit Facility (ECF) and Extended Fund Facility (EFF). (Reporting by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)