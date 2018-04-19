FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2018 / 8:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BOJ Kuroda warns protectionism may cloud Japan's economic recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the rising tide of protectionism is emerging as an imminent risk that could hurt Japan’s otherwise solid economic recovery.

“Protectionism isn’t having a huge impact on Japan’s economy yet. But the risk is right in front of us, so we need to carefully watch how developments unfold,” Kuroda told reporters upon arrival for a Group of 20 finance leaders’ gathering. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

