BOJ's Kuroda says global growth rebound seen delayed

WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday an expected pickup in global economic growth will likely be delayed due to the widening fallout from the U.S.-China trade tensions that are hitting manufacturers across the world.

He also reiterated the BOJ’s readiness to ease monetary policy “without hesitation” if global risks threaten to derail the economy’s path toward achieving the bank’s 2% price goal.

“We have room to act as needed,” Kuroda told reporters upon arrival in Washington D.C. for the International Monetary Fund and Group of 20 finance leaders’ meetings (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Andrea Ricci)