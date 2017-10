WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Canadian growth will slow down in the second half of 2017 as the economy starts to approach full capacity in the wake of a prolonged oil shock, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said on Saturday.

Poloz also said that although the economy as a whole had bounced back, there were still areas of weakness. He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the fall meeting of the International Monetary Fund.