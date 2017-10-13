FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF supports ECB proposal to raise provisions on bad loans
#Financial Services and Real Estate
October 13, 2017 / 1:28 PM / 8 days ago

IMF supports ECB proposal to raise provisions on bad loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The International Monetary
Fund strongly supports the European Central Bank's recent
proposal to increase provision requirements for new
non-performing loans, IMF European Department chief Poul Thomsen
said on Friday.
    The ECB recently proposed requiring lenders to increase loan
loss provisions on newly classified non-performing, unsecured
loans to 100 percent over two years. For secured loans,
provisions would need to rise to 100 percent over seven years.

 (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Jan Strupczewski; Editing by
Paul Simao)

