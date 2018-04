WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - Japan told its G20 counterparts that protectionism and exchange of retaliatory measures would disrupt financial markets and heighten volatility, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Thursday.

“I told my G20 counterparts that no country would benefit from inward-looking policies based on protectionism,” Aso told reporters after a dinner gathering of the G20 finance leaders. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)