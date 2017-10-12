DIARY-IMF, World Bank fall meetings in Washington

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe are in Washington this week for meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. A Group of 20 meeting takes place on the sidelines. Following is the schedule of top events. All times are listed in EDT/GMT.

THURSDAY, OCT 12

1230/1630 - CNN Debate on Global Economy, IMF MD Christine Lagarde, Canadian Finmin Bill Morneau, Indonesia Finmin Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Harvard’s Gita Gopinath.

1400/1800 - World Bank’s Kim participates in IMF panel on China’s One Belt, One Road.

1400/1800 - IMF Fintech panel Challenges to Regulation and Central Banking. IMF’s Lagarde, Reserve Bank of South Africa Governor Lesetja Kganyago, Singapore Monetary Authority MD Ravi Menon, execs from fintech sector.

1415/1815 - Panel on Growth Prospects In EM. Mohsen Fahmi, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager, PIMCO; Ayako Fujita, Head of Economic Research, Senior Economist, Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd.; Arend Kapteyn, Managing Director, Chief Economist, UBS AG; Christian Kopf, Managing Director, Head of Fixed Income, Union Investment Group (moderator); Changyong Rhee, Director, Asia and Pacific Department, IMF.

1500/1900 - Panel on Rising Debt: Headwinds For EM Growth, Concerns For Investors. Sonja Gibbs, Senior Director, Global Capital Markets, IIF (moderator); Heather Hagerty, Global Sovereign Debt Analyst, Fidelity Investments; James McCormack, Managing Director, Global Head, Sovereign and Supranational Ratings, Fitch Ratings; Juan Carlos Mora Uribe, Chief Executive Officer, Bancolombia; Josephine Shea, Director, Emerging Markets, Senior Portfolio Manager, Standish Mellon Asset Management.

1545/1945 - In conversation Henrique de Campos Meirelles, Minister of Finance, Brazil.

FRIDAY, OCT 13

0800/1200 - IMF Asia Pacific Department press briefing

0800/1200 - Brazil Central Bank Gov. H.E. Ilan Goldfajn to speak at Brazil Economic Conference. U.S. Chamber of Commerce

0915/1315 - IMF European Department press briefing

1030/1430 - IMF Middle East/Central Asia Department press briefing

1115/1515 - IMF Africa Department press briefing

1215/1615 - G20 Press Conference

1230/1630 - Brazil Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles to speak at Brazil Economic Conference. U.S. Chamber of Commerce

SATURDAY, OCT 14

1000/1400- Panel on Emerging Markets Political Risk: Blaise Antin, Managing Director, Sovereign Group Head, TCW; Katinka Barysch, Director, Political Relations, Allianz SE (moderator); Meral Karasulu, Director of Fixed Income Research, Global Debt Team, Oppenheimer Funds; Jonathan Lemco, Principal and Senior Analyst, Vanguard Group; Mario Mesquita, Chief Economist, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A

1245/1645 - IMFC Press Conference

1400/1800 - IMF Panel on Regulatory Approaches to Non-Systemic Banks. IMF Deputy MD Lipton, ECB executive board member Sabine Lauternschlager, Basel Committee Secretary General Bill Coen, Japan Financial Services Agency’s Ryozo Himino, Philippines Central Bank governor-elect Nestor Espenilla.

1515/1915 - IIF’s Tim Adams interviews European Commission’s Valdis Dombrobksis

1545/1945 - IIF’s Tim Adams interviews Banco de Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens

1630/2030 - IIF’s Tim Adams interviews Banque de France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau

SUNDAY, OCT 15 0900/1300 - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen participates in “The Economy and Monetary Policy” panel before the Inter-American Development Bank 1000/1400 - Panel on fighting corruption, moderator: Sen Hagan, General Counsel and Director, Legal Department, IMF, Speakers: Christine Lagarde, Managing Director, IMF Laura Alonso, Secretary of Public Ethics, Transparency, and Fight Against Corruption, Argentina, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Chair of GAVI and Former Finance Minister, Nigeria Susan Rose-Ackerman, Henry R. Luce Professor of Law and Political Science, Yale University School of Law 1500/1900 - ECB Vice President Constancio and Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann speak at the G30 meeting in Washington