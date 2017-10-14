FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DIARY-IMF, World Bank fall meetings in Washington
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 12, 2017 / 9:57 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

DIARY-IMF, World Bank fall meetings in Washington

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe are in Washington this week for meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. A Group of 20 meeting takes place on the sidelines. Following is the schedule of top events. All times are listed in EDT/GMT.

SUNDAY, OCT 15

0900/1300 - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda participate in “The Economy and Monetary Policy” panel before the Inter-American Development Bank

1000/1400 - Panel on fighting corruption, moderator: Sen Hagan, General Counsel and Director, Legal Department, IMF, Speakers: Christine Lagarde, Managing Director, IMF Laura Alonso, Secretary of Public Ethics, Transparency, and Fight Against Corruption, Argentina, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Chair of GAVI and Former Finance Minister, Nigeria Susan Rose-Ackerman, Henry R. Luce Professor of Law and Political Science, Yale University School of Law 1500/1900 - ECB Vice President Constancio and Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann speak at the G30 meeting in Washington

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.