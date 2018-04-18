DIARY-IMF, World Bank spring meetings in Washington

WASHINGTON, April 18 (Reuters) - Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe are in Washington this week for meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. A Group of 20 meeting takes place on the sidelines. Following is the schedule of top events. All times are listed in EDT/GMT. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 18

0830/1230 - IMF press briefing, Global Financial Stability Report, Tobias Adrian.

0900/1300 - China Development Bank President Zheng Zhijie speaks at Brookings Belt and Road forum, Brookings Institution.

0930/1330 - IMF press briefing, Fiscal Monitor.

1000/1400 - Uganda Finance Commissioner Albert Musisi participates in panel on East African data harmonization, monetary union.

1130/1530 - IMF forum on tracking international capital flows.

1300/1700 - World Bank forum on mobilizing private sector capital for climate investments, IFC CEO, Philippe Le Houerou.

1400/1800 - IMF forum on Flexible Inflation Targeting, Brazil central bank Governor Ilan Goldfajn, Russian central bank Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudaeva, IMF capital markets head Tobias Adrian.

1445/1845 - South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago speaks at Atlantic Council.

1530/1930 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde participates in forum on digitalization, blockchain with Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

1545/1945 - IMF Forum on Lessons from Big Data Frontier, with India economic adviser Arvind Subramanian, U.S. Census Bureau chief economist Lucia Foster, Thomson Reuters global head of analytics platform technology Angelique Faustino, others.

THURSDAY, APRIL 19

0805/1205 - U.S. Republican congressmen French Hill, Blaine Luetkemeyer speak at Institute of International Finance conference.

0845/1245 - IMF Opening press conference with Managing Director Christine Lagarde, First Deputy MD David Lipton.

0920/1320 - White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs administrator Neomi Rao speaks at IIF conference.

0930/1330 - World Bank opening press conference by President Jim Yong Kim.

1000/1400 - IIF “conversation” with White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett.

1000/1400 - Mexican Finance Secretary Jose Antonio Gonzalez, Paraguay Finance Minister Lea Gimenez and Eastern Caribbean Central Bank Governor Timothy Antoine participate in forum on risks to Latin America and the Caribbean.

1030/1430 - Finance ministers for Germany and Italy participate in forum on reforming the Euro Area. IMF MD Lagarde moderates, Ex-Treasury Secretary Jack Lew participates.

1100/1500 - Finance ministers for Rwanda, Ghana participate in African digital economy forum with World Bank President Jim Yong Kim.

1130/1530 - IIF “conversation” with U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Christopher Giancarlo.

1200/1600 - IMF MD Christine Lagarde interviews Michael Bloomberg.

1245/1645 - IIF lunch panel on U.S. economic outlook with Jason Furman, Douglas Holtz-Eakin, Jared Bernstein, John Taylor from Stanford University.

1515/1915 - IIF Forum on Foreign Investment Reform, with U.S. Treasury Assistant Secretary for International Markets and Investment Policy Heath Tarbert, U.S. Representative Andy Barr.

1530/1930 - IMF Deputy Managing Director David Lipton discusses challenges facing global economy.

1600/2000 - IIF Foreign Policy forum with U.S. State Dept. senior advisor and director of policy planning Brian Hook.

1730/2130 - IIF Forum on U.S. Trade Policy, with Clete Willems, special assistant to Trump for trade investment and development (NSC). Also Ford Motor vice president for government affairs Stephen Biegun.

FRIDAY APRIL 20

G20 finance ministers, central bank governors meeting starts in morning.

0800/1200 - IMF Asia/Pacific Department press briefing.

0900/1300 - IMF European Department press briefing.

1015/1415 - IMF Middle East/Central Asia Department press briefing.

1045/1445 - IMF Forum on low-income country economic diversification with India chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian, finance ministers of Paraguay, Ethiopia.

1100/1500 - Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly of Cote D’Ivoire, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, World Bank’s Jim Yong Kim and Ant Financial founder Eric Jing talk about financial inclusion, fintech.

1115/1515 - IMF African Department press briefing.

1245/1645 - G20 press conference.

TBA - Expected U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin press conference/briefing.

1400/1800 - IMF Western Hemisphere press briefing.

1415/1815 - U.S. Treasury Undersecretary David Malpass remarks at World Bank Development Committee Plenary session.

1430/1830 - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire participates in a forum with World Bank’s Jim Yong Kim, Baghdad Mayor Thikra Alwash on security-development nexus.

1800/2200 - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire holds a press conference.

SATURDAY, APRIL 21

1230/1630 - Cote d’Ivoire Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly in discussion on agriculture development.

1245/1645 - IMFC press conference with MD Christine Lagarde and South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago, the current IMFC chairman.

1600/2000 - IMF Deputy MD Lipton, Irish central bank Governor Philip Lane, BIS General Manager Agustin Carstens participate in forum on dealing with booms and busts. FULL SCHEDULES: here

www.iif.com/node/11194/agenda