April 21, 2018 / 1:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

DIARY-IMF, World Bank spring meetings in Washington

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe are in Washington this week for meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. A Group of 20 meeting took place on the sidelines.

SATURDAY, APRIL 21

1230/1630 - Cote d’Ivoire Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly in discussion on agriculture development.

1245/1645 - IMFC press conference with MD Christine Lagarde and South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago, the current IMFC chairman.

1600/2000 - IMF Deputy MD Lipton, Irish central bank Governor Philip Lane, BIS General Manager Agustin Carstens participate in forum on dealing with booms and busts. FULL SCHEDULES: here

