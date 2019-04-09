DIARY-IMF, World Bank spring meetings in Washington

WASHINGTON, April 9 (Reuters) - Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe are in Washington this week for meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. A Group of 20 meeting will take place on the sidelines.
0900/1300 - IMF World Economic Outlook Press Briefing, Chief Economist Gita Gopinath
1145/1545 - World Bank President David Malpass meets with media
1500/1900 - World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva, IFC CEO Philippe Le Houerou participate in forum on gender-based violence
0830/1230 - Global Financial Stability Report news conference
0930/1330 - Fiscal Monitor news conference
1130/1530 - Christine Lagarde hosts forum on Bretton Woods at 75 with various academics
1400/1800 - Finance Ministers for Pakistan, New Zealand, Paraguay participate in forum on Human Capital investment with World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva
1400/1800 - ECB executive board member Benoit Coeure, Kenya Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge participate in forum on digital payments
1500/1900 - IMF deputy MD David Lipton moderates forum on “Tackling the Next Wave of Sovereign Debt Crises”
1530/1930 - Trade forum with WTO Director General Roberto Azevedo, IMF MD Christine Lagarde and World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva
1700/2100 – G20 seminar on global imbalance chaired by Japan’s top currency diplomat Masatsugu Asakawa
1700/2100 - G20-IMF Seminar on Global Imbalances, moderated by IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath
0845/1245 - New World Bank President David Malpass holds news conference
0930/1330 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde opening news conference
0930/1330 - Forum on robots disrupting East Asia’s development model. Malaysia’s minister for energy, science technology and environment, former education minister of South Korea
0930/1330 - Forum on Human Capital in Africa: King of Lesotho, Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi, Rwanda Minister of ICT
1400/1800 - IMF MD Christine Lagarde discusses IMF policy shifts with Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe, Norway Finance Minister Siv Jensen, Ukraine Finance Minister Oksana Markarova, Ethiopia Finance Minister Ahmed Shide, Peking University’s Yiping Huang
1715/2115 - G24 Press Briefing
0800/1200 - IMF Asia/Pacific Department press briefing,
0900/1300 - IMF European Department press briefing
1000/1400 - IMF African Department press briefing
1045/1445 - Forum on debt vulnerabilities and development needs in low-income countries. Finance ministers of Senegal, Zambia, Bangladesh, German Finance Ministry chief economist
1100/1500 - IMF Middle East, Central Asia Department Press Briefing
1245/1645 - G20 Press Briefing
1100/1500 - IMFC press conference; IMF MD Christine Lagarde, South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago (IMFC chair) FULL SCHEDULES: here