DIARY-IMF, World Bank spring meetings in Washington

WASHINGTON, April 9 (Reuters) - Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe are in Washington this week for meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. A Group of 20 meeting will take place on the sidelines.

TUESDAY, APRIL 9

0900/1300 - IMF World Economic Outlook Press Briefing, Chief Economist Gita Gopinath

1145/1545 - World Bank President David Malpass meets with media

1500/1900 - World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva, IFC CEO Philippe Le Houerou participate in forum on gender-based violence

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

0830/1230 - Global Financial Stability Report news conference

0930/1330 - Fiscal Monitor news conference

1130/1530 - Christine Lagarde hosts forum on Bretton Woods at 75 with various academics

1400/1800 - Finance Ministers for Pakistan, New Zealand, Paraguay participate in forum on Human Capital investment with World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva

1400/1800 - ECB executive board member Benoit Coeure, Kenya Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge participate in forum on digital payments

1500/1900 - IMF deputy MD David Lipton moderates forum on “Tackling the Next Wave of Sovereign Debt Crises”

1530/1930 - Trade forum with WTO Director General Roberto Azevedo, IMF MD Christine Lagarde and World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva

1700/2100 – G20 seminar on global imbalance chaired by Japan’s top currency diplomat Masatsugu Asakawa

THURSDAY, APRIL 11

0845/1245 - New World Bank President David Malpass holds news conference

0930/1330 - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde opening news conference

0930/1330 - Forum on robots disrupting East Asia’s development model. Malaysia’s minister for energy, science technology and environment, former education minister of South Korea

0930/1330 - Forum on Human Capital in Africa: King of Lesotho, Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi, Rwanda Minister of ICT

1400/1800 - IMF MD Christine Lagarde discusses IMF policy shifts with Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe, Norway Finance Minister Siv Jensen, Ukraine Finance Minister Oksana Markarova, Ethiopia Finance Minister Ahmed Shide, Peking University’s Yiping Huang

1715/2115 - G24 Press Briefing

FRIDAY, APRIL 12

0800/1200 - IMF Asia/Pacific Department press briefing,

0900/1300 - IMF European Department press briefing

1000/1400 - IMF African Department press briefing

1045/1445 - Forum on debt vulnerabilities and development needs in low-income countries. Finance ministers of Senegal, Zambia, Bangladesh, German Finance Ministry chief economist

1100/1500 - IMF Middle East, Central Asia Department Press Briefing

1245/1645 - G20 Press Briefing

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

1100/1500 - IMFC press conference; IMF MD Christine Lagarde, South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago (IMFC chair) FULL SCHEDULES: here