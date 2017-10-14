FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMFC welcomes global economic upswing, warns of low inflation
October 14, 2017 / 5:10 PM / 7 days ago

IMFC welcomes global economic upswing, warns of low inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Member countries of the International Monetary Fund on Saturday welcomed the global upswing in economic activity but warned that the recovery was not yet complete given low inflation and geopolitical risks.

“The outlook is strengthening, with a notable pickup in investment, trade, and industrial production, together with rising confidence,” the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), the IMF’s steering body, said in a communique.

“But the recovery is not yet complete, with inflation below target in most advanced economies, and potential growth remains weak in many countries,” it said.

The communique reiterated the member countries’ pledge to refrain from competitive currency devaluations. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
