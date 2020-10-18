China cental bank head says economy to expand about 2% this year

The Chinese national flag flies at half-mast at the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), as China holds a national mourning for those who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the Qingming tomb-sweeping festival in Beijing, China April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

TOKYO (Reuters) - China will see its economy expand by about 2% this year as it has put the coronavirus pandemic under control, the country’s central bank governor Yi Gang said on Sunday.

“The Chinese economy remains resilient with great potential. Continued recovery is anticipated, which will benefit the global recovery,” he said in an online International Banking Seminar of the Group of Thirty.