ACCRA, April 30 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) board on Monday approved the next disbursement of about $190 million under Ghana’s aid program, two sources at the Washington-based lender told Reuters.

The commodity exporter will begin a roadshow this week to market a $2.5 billion Eurobond issuance to restructure debt and support the government’s 2018 budget, a senior government official said. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Ediitng by Angus MacSwan)