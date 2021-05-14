Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

IMF mission says Ghana economy rebounding

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - A country mission of the International Monetary Fund said on Friday that Ghana has managed its COVID-19 outbreak very effectively and its economy is rebounding with the support of strong policies.

“Policy interventions in 2020 were also critical to safeguard livelihoods and paved the way for a faster rebound of economic activity,” said Carlo Sdralevich, the mission head, in a statement following virtual meetings ended on May 12.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up