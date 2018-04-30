FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2018 / 6:07 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-IMF approves next disbursement under Ghana's aid deal -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quotes, background)

ACCRA, April 30 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) board on Monday approved the next disbursement of about $190 million under Ghana’s aid program, two sources at the Washington-based lender told Reuters.

The commodity exporter will begin a roadshow this week to market a $2.5 billion Eurobond issuance to restructure debt and support the government’s 2018 budget, a senior government official said.

The West African country is in its final year of the $918 million credit deal signed in April 2015 to fix its economy, dogged by high deficits, inflation and a distressing public debt.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta told Reuters last week that the government was looking to issue the Eurobonds with a coupon in the 7 percent range, well below previous sales.

“The process for the issuance is ongoing and the roadshow is going to start this week,” a senior government official told Reuters on Monday.

The government appointed Standard Chartered Bank, JP Morgan, Bank of America and Citibank to advise on the bond sale, with Fidelity Bank and IC Securities participating as local partners. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

