IMF staff reach deal to expand Jordan's loan program by $200 million

FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday it has reached a staff agreement with Jordan to expand the country’s financing access by $200 million under an existing loan facility after a review found the program to be “firmly on track.”

The IMF said total disbursements to Jordan, including under the two-year Extended Fund Facility that launched in March 2020 and amounts drawn under emergency coronavirus loan facilities, would reach about $1.95 billion over the 2020-2024 period.