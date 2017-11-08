FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 8, 2017 / 8:29 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

IMF says does not recommend Jordan lift bread subsidies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday it does not recommend lifting bread subsidies in Jordan, which would place a burden on the poor.

“The IMF does not recommend lifting bread subsidies,” the IMF said in a statement, adding that some media reports had misrepresented its position on the issue. “The design of policy measures must consider the impact on the Jordanian economy and on the poor,” it added. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

