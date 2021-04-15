Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Economic News

IMF calls for "strong" fiscal consolidation in Kuwait

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 15 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday Kuwait would need strong fiscal consolidation to support growth after its finances were battered last year.

The Gulf state’s economy shrank by 8% last year due to the twin shock of low oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fund said in a statement on Thursday, adding that the country’s fiscal balance worsened significantly year-on-year.

The IMF expects a gradual recovery and said that, as the recovery firms up, “strong fiscal consolidation and structural reforms would be needed to preserve fiscal buffers and strengthen growth.”

Kuwait is facing a liquidity squeeze due to a standoff between government and parliament which is stalling much needed reforms.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Jon Boyle

