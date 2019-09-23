Incoming ECB President Lagarde: Trade tensions biggest threat to global economy

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Threats to trade are the biggest hurdle for the global economy, but the U.S. economy, the world’s largest, remains in a good place, Christine Lagarde, incoming president of the European Central Bank, told CNBC in an interview broadcast on Monday.

Lagarde, who headed the International Monetary Fund since 2011, told CNBC that tariffs imposed by the United States and China were expected to shave 0.8% off global economic growth in 2020, weighing like a “big, dark cloud on the global economy.”

At the same time, Lagarde said the U.S. economy was continuing to grow. “It’s in a very good place,” she said in an interview taped Friday.