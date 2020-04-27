IMF chief says expects Nigeria coronavirus aid by end of April

WASHINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday that she expected the Fund to have provided Nigeria with significant emergency financing by the end of April, signaling likely IMF board approval for the oil exporter’s $3.4 billion request.

The IMF’s board on Tuesday is scheduled to consider a Nigeria’s request for the emergency financing to combat the impact of the coronavirus.

“We are working very rapidly to provide a significant emergency financing to Nigeria,” Georgieva said on a webcast held by the Atlantic Council. “I expect this to be done by the end of the month.” (Reporting by David Lawder)