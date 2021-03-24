Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

IMF approves $500 million disbursement to Pakistan

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that it completed delayed reviews of Pakistan’s $6 billion loan program, clearing the way for an immediate disbursement of about $500 million to Islamabad for budget support.

The IMF said in a statement that the latest payment brings total disbursements under the Extended Fund Facility to $2 billion since the program was first approved in July 2019. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler)

