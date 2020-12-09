Russian state banks' snapping of govt debt does not hurt lending activity-IMF

MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s increased state borrowing amid the COVID-19 crisis that is mostly being financed by major state banks does not crowd out lending activity, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday, playing down the finance ministry’s concerns.

Russia’s finance ministry said last month it saw a risk that domestic banks may cut lending to the economy because they are increasingly buying into government OFZ bonds that Russia needs to plug holes in the budget.

“Credit growth remains healthy particularly for corporate and mortgages, hence there is no evidence that bond buying is crowding out credit provision,” the IMF told Reuters in an emailed comment.

“More generally, the share of government bonds in banking sector assets (about 6% as of October) remains low compared with other emerging economies.”

Russian banks, chiefly its two biggest state lenders, Sberbank and VTB, have stepped up OFZ purchases, supporting the domestic state bond market at a time when some foreign investors have cut their exposure on Russia.

OFZ bonds are popular among foreign investors for their lucrative yields and non-residents are expected to keep their share of OFZ treasury bonds at their current levels of 27%-30% in 2021, assuming no new Western sanctions are imposed on Moscow, Russian credit rating agency ACRA said.

“The fact that the government had no issues financing the higher deficit is a positive thing,” the IMF said.

Asked whether the Russian central bank could also consider buying OFZ bonds, the IMF said: “there is no need to, as the central bank has ample conventional policy space to keep inflation at target.”

The central bank, which cut its rates to a record low this year and will meet on Dec. 18 to decide whether more easing is needed, has said it had no plans to intervene on the state bond market. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Katya Golubkova and Bernadette Baum)