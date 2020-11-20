IMF says Suriname requested financial support, talks ongoing

NEW YORK, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Suriname’s authorities have “recently” requested financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund, the Fund said in a press release.

“An IMF team and the Surinamese authorities have been engaged, via video teleconferencing, in a very constructive and close dialogue,” said the IMF.

Suriname’s government on Saturday asked creditors for a payment deferral on its two bonds, due in 2023 and 2026, which total $675 million. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos)