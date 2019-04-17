UPDATE 1-Tunisia reaches an agreement with IMF on fifth review of loan

(Adds details on agreement, background on economy)

TUNIS, April 17 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday it had reached a staff-level agreement with Tunisia on the fifth review of a loan.

The agreement will allow Tunisia to benefit from a disbursement of $247 million following the Executive Board’s review that is expected to take place by early June this year.

Tunisia struck a deal struck with the IMF in December 2016 for a loan program worth around $2.8 billion to overhaul its ailing economy. It included steps to cut chronic deficits and trim bloated public services.

“This will bring total disbursements ... to about $1.6 billion and will help unlock additional financing from Tunisia’s other external partners”, the IMF said in statement.

Tunisia needs around $2.5 billion in external financing in 2019, officials said.

The North African country has been hailed as the Arab Spring’s only democratic success because protests toppled autocrat Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in 2011 without triggering violent upheaval, as happened in Syria and Libya.

But since 2011, nine cabinets have failed to resolve Tunisia’s economic problems, which include high inflation and unemployment, and impatience is rising among lenders such as the IMF, which have kept the country afloat. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; editing by Grant McCool)