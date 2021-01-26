IMF ratchets up Turkey GDP growth forecast to 1.2% in 2020

FILE PHOTO: People shop at a local market in Fatih district in Istanbul, Turkey January 13, 2021.REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s economy likely grew at a 1.2% rate last year, well above a previous estimate of a 5% contraction thanks in part to surprisingly strong growth in the third quarter of 2020, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

The coronavirus pandemic led to a near 10% GDP contraction in the second quarter of last year before a state-driven credit boom led to 6.7% growth in the third quarter, setting the stage for Turkey’s economy to end the year in positive territory.

The IMF’s last forecast was in October. For this year, it sees growth of 6%, up from a previous forecast of 5%, it said in its World Economy Outlook update. The Fund downgraded its 2022 GDP estimate to 3.5% Turkish growth from 4% previously.