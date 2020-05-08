Ukraine discussing $5 bln deal with IMF for 2020-21 - finance minister

KIEV, May 8 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said on Friday Ukraine hoped to receive $5 billion of International Monetary Fund assistance in 2020-21 under a new programme.

The IMF has shifted its discussions with Ukraine to providing an 18-month Standby Arrangement instead of a more conditional three-year Extended Fund Facility to allow the government more room to respond to the coronavirus pandemic in the near term.

“The size of the aid for the years 2020-21, which is being discussed, is $5 billion,” Marchenko said at a televised meeting of the parliament financial committee. Ukraine hopes to finalise talks next week. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Matthias Williams and Alison Williams)