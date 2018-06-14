IMF's Lagarde warns of tariff retaliations from Canada, Europe

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - The economic impacts of tariffs enacted by Washington will grow as retaliations come from affected countries like Canada as well as European nations like Germany, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

“Let us not understate the macroeconomic impact,” IMF Director Christine Lagarde said. “It would be serious, not only if the United States took action, but especially if other countries were to retaliate, notably those who would be most affected, such as Canada, Europe, and Germany.” (Reporting by Jason Lange Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)