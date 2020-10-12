Climate change poses 'profound threat' to global growth: IMF chief

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva makes remarks during a closing news conference for the International Monetary Finance Committee (IMFC), during the IMF and World Bank's 2019 Annual Meetings of finance ministers and bank governors, in Washington, U.S., October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Theiler/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Climate change poses a serious threat to global growth, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Monday, urging the world’s top emitters to agree on a floor for carbon prices.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told finance ministers meeting on climate change that countries should also ensure their stimulus funding aimed at halting the COVID-19 pandemic should target green investments.

Doing so, she said, could boost global gross domestic product by 0.7% on average in the first 15 years of the recovery.