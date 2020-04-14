G20 eyes debt moratorium worth up to $14 bln for poor countries - official

BERLIN, April 14 (Reuters) - Financial leaders of the 20 largest economies (G20) are discussing an immediate debt moratorium worth up to $14 billion to help poor countries free up funds in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic, a senior German official said on Tuesday.

The debt moratorium, suggested by the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, will likely be part of an action plan that the Group of 20 finance ministers are expected to fine-tune and present on Wednesday, the official said.

The plan to immediately suspend debt payments is supported by all G20 creditor countries as well as the members of the Paris Club of public-sector creditors, the official said. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Michelle Martin and Paul Carrel)