IMF, World Bank postpone planned 2021 meeting in Morocco by one year

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Moroccan government, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund on Thursday said they will postpone plans to hold the World Bank Group-IMF Annual Meetings in Marrakesh in October 2021 until 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual meetings are usually held for two consecutive years at the World Bank and IMF headquarters in Washington, and then in a member country every third year.

The World Bank and IMF held virtual meetings in April and October this year due to the pandemic. No decision has been made yet on whether the spring 2021 meetings will take place in person or online.

The meetings usually draw some 10,00 participants, including finance ministers, central bankers, private sector executives, civil society, media and academics.