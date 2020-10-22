Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Latam, Caribbean economies to remain in COVID grip -IMF

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    NEW YORK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Next year's rebound from a
sharp, 8.1% contraction in Latin American and Caribbean
economies in 2020 will be partial and uneven, with output not
catching up for years and tourism-dependent countries seen
struggling the most, the International Monetary Fund wrote in a
report published on Thursday.
    Regional growth is forecast at just 3.6% next year and most
countries aren't seen returning to pre-COVID gross domestic
product levels until 2023, the IMF wrote.
    "The strong recovery in remittances and exports, together
with low oil prices, will contribute to a milder contraction in
Central America, Panama, and the Dominican Republic, while
tourism-dependent Caribbean countries will experience more
severe recessions," according to the IMF.
    About 45% of the region's jobs are in so-called
contact-intensive sectors like hospitality, compared with just
30% across emerging markets globally, leaving the region at a
disadvantage amid the global fight against COVID-19. On the
other hand, about 20% of jobs can be done remotely, lower than
the 26% EM average and about half of those in developed
countries.
    The region has also faced a higher human cost, with about
28% of COVID-19 cases and 34% of worldwide deaths to last month,
despite being home to just 8.2% of the global population. 
    Among the largest Latin American economies, Peru is seen
contracting the most this year with a -13.9% GDP growth estimate
while its 7.3% expansion forecast for 2021 is the largest.
    Among Caribbean economies, those dependent on tourism are
seen contracting almost 10% this year with a 4% pickup in 2021,
while commodity exporters are projected to grow 0.6% in 2020 and
3.8% next year, the report said.
    
      IMF REGIONAL        Real GDP Growth
   GROWTH PROJECTIONS     Pct y/y (est.)
                           2020       2021
 North America             -4.9        3.3
                  Mexico   -9.0        3.5
           United States   -4.3        3.1
 South America             -8.1        3.6
               Argentina  -11.8        4.9
                 Bolivia   -7.9        5.6
                  Brazil   -5.8        2.8
                   Chile   -6.0        4.5
                Colombia   -8.2        4.0
                 Ecuador  -11.0        4.8
                    Peru  -13.9        7.3
 Caribbean (tourism)       -9.9        4.0
 Caribbean (commodities)    0.6        3.8
 
    

 (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up