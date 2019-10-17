IMF will stand by Argentina during crisis - Georgieva

WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund will stand by Argentina as it works through the current economic crisis, Kristalina Georgieva, the new managing director of the global lender, said on Thursday.

“We are fully committed to work with Argentina and we are closely engaged,” Georgieva told reporters, when asked about the future of a $57 billion line of credit given to Argentina by the IMF last year, after a market crash in August exacerbated a debt crisis and pushed the grain producer towards default.

Georgieva, who took over as IMF chief last month, said the IMF’s will to stand by Argentina remained “as strong” as it had been under her predecessor Christine Lagarde. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder)