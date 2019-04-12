China-U.S. trade deal must be consistent with multilateralism -IMF

WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - Any trade deal between China and the United States should be a long-lasting one that is consistent with multilateralism and addresses structural factors like intellectual property, a senior International Monetary Fund official said on Friday.

Changyong Rhee, director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific department, also said market optimism over the fate of trade talks between Washington and Beijing could mean that the failure to reach an agreement could trigger a sharp market reaction.

“What we’re worried is that if there is no agreement reached, the market can react quite negatively,” he told a news conference during the spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Washington. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Paul Simao)