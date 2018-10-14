BOJ's Kuroda calls for renewed recognition of importance of free trade

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Sunday called on global policymakers to continue their dialogue with a renewed recognition on the importance of free trade.

“The recent rise of protectionist moves and tightening of financial conditions in some economies remind policymakers of the importance of being vigilant at all times,” Kuroda told a seminar held on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings.

“We should pay more attention to protectionist moves as global economies have become increasingly interdependent through global value chains,” he said. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)