October 11, 2018 / 3:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

IMF Lagarde urges China to keep moving toward flexible yuan system

1 Min Read

NUSA DUA, Indonesial, Oct 11 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Thursday she hopes China follows through on the IMF’s recommendation to continue moving toward a system that allows the yuan to move flexibly.

“We’re seeing more and more countries, China included, let their currencies fluctuate,” Lagarde told a news conference.

“We have supported the move of China toward (currency) flexbility,” she said, adding that the IMF has encouraged Chinese authorities to “go down that path.” (Reporting by Leika Kihara, David Lawder and Yawen Chen Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

