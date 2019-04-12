Euro zone growth seen bottoming out in Q2: ECB's Praet

WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - The euro zone economy appears to be stabilising in the second quarter so the European Central Bank’s projection for a rebound in the second half of the year remains on track, ECB Chief Economist Peter Praet said on Friday.

“There are good reasons to say that the economy is going to stabilise, it’s probably stabilising somewhere in the second quarter ... That’s our scenario and I still believe in that scenario,” Praet, who leaves office next month, told a financial conference. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Catherine Evans)