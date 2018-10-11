FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 6:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

ECB's Hansson in no rush to give more guidance on rates

1 Min Read

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should refrain from making its guidance on interest rates more specific until closer to the time of its first rate hike, ECB policymaker Ardo Hansson said on Thursday.

“To be any more precise than that, to lock in a date, to tie our hands would be rather risky,” Hansson said while attending annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Indonesian resort island of Bali.

“When we get closer, we can have another discussion if we need to adjust the language again, but this is not a debate we are going to have just yet.” (Reporting By Francesco Canepa and Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

