Euro zone recovery later this year still plausible -Draghi

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - Many of the global factors weighing on euro zone growth appear to be waning, keeping alive expectations for a recovery in the second half of the year, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Saturday.

But he also warned that factors that undermine confidence, including the risk of a hard Brexit and a global trade war, continue to “loom large,” putting growth at risk.

Battling an unexpectedly long and deep slowdown, the ECB kept interest rates unchanged earlier this week, promising ultra-easy policy at least through this year and keeping open the door to even more stimulus. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Paul Simao)