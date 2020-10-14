Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
IMF says U.S. has room for more stimulus, would aid long-term growth

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has room to provide further fiscal support to its economy, which would have a positive impact on its long-term growth prospects, International Monetary Fund Fiscal Affairs Director Vitor Gaspar said on Wednesday

“A restoration of growth is a very important favorable condition to tackle the high public debt level,” Gaspar told a news conference during IMF and World Bank annual meetings.

