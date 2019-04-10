IMF says Germany, China and others might need fiscal stimulus

WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday warned that fiscal stimulus could be needed in Australia, Germany, China and several other countries due to the risk of a sharper-than-expected economic slowdown.

The global lender said there was a case that these countries, which also included South Korea and Japan, should enact “limited, high-quality fiscal stimulus.”

In its Fiscal Monitor report published as officials gather in Washington for the spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank, the IMF said any fiscal stimulus in China and Japan should be accompanied by a “credible medium-term consolidation plan.” (Reporting by Jason Lange Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)