G20 left no stone unturned to engage private investors in debt freeze - Saudi Finance Minister

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed al-Jadaan wears a protective mask as he attends a virtual meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia July 18, 2020. G20 Saudi Arabia/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Group of 20 major economies did not leave “any stone unturned” in engaging private investors to participate in a debt relief initiative for the world’s poorest countries, Saudi Arabia’s finance minister said on Wednesday.

“We called on the private investors to participate, we engaged with them ... to ensure that we have coordination in putting forward a framework for voluntary participation by the private investors,” Mohammed al-Jadaan said during a press briefing.

Saudi Arabia is hosting the G20 this year.

G20 officials agreed to extend a freeze in official bilateral debt payments by six months, and expressed disappointment about the absence of private-sector creditors in the moratorium.