Japan finmin stresses importance of transparency for G20 in debt relief

FILE PHOTO: Japan's newly-appointed Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso urged G20 financial leaders on Wednesday to maintain transparency in extending debt relief for poor countries by six months to mid-2021 and drawing up basic guidelines thereafter.

“I told the G20 that we cannot do it without maintaining transparency, not only China but also others,” Aso told reporters after a G20 teleconference.

Finance ministers and central bankers from the world’s 20 biggest economies held a virtual meeting on Wednesday to discuss a G20 action plan, debt problems, global taxation and stablecoins, Aso added.