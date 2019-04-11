Emerging market countries seek collective solution to trade tensions

WASHINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - Top finance officials from emerging market economies on Thursday called for a collective global response to resolve ongoing trade tensions within a rules-based trading system.

In the communique from finance ministers of the so-called Group of 24 developing market nations, officials said: “International trade has delivered enormous benefits globally and has been an important engine of growth among G24 countries.”

The group said it stood ready to cooperate in the effort to build “a modern, open, rules-based, non-discriminatory and equitable multilateral trading system.”

Trade ructions, such as those between the United States and China in particular, have been blamed as a key driver behind the recent downshift in global growth. (Reporting By Rodrigo Campos; Writing by Dan Burns; Editing by Andrea Ricci)